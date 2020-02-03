The Children's Place Will Permanently Close 300 Stores & Launch Liquidation Sales Soon

The retailer plans to shift its focus to online sales, as it saw a 300% spike in web purchases since the coronavirus hit.

Elfers also cited the "continued level of uncertainty in the current business environment," due to stay-at-home orders, as one reason store closures are accelerating.



"Our forecast now targets closing approximately 200 store locations in fiscal 2020, and approximately 100 store locations in fiscal 2021," the CEO explained.

By the end of 2021, the retailer plans to have closed a total of 625 store locations.

