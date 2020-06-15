In-Laws Accuse Dad of 'Child Abuse' For Installing an Electric Fence Around New Pool



iStock

While summer is beloved by mostly all kids, it poses a lot of dangers. Simple pleasures like a romp in the park can equate a a terrifying tick bite. Lounging on the beach could easily result in a nasty sunburn. And pools, while fun, can pose a serious risk.

One dad came up with the idea to put an electric fence around his pool to keep kids, including his own, safe when adults weren't watching. However, his family doesn't agree.