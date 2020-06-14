Mom Asks Gay Teen to Stay in the Closet Until Her Grandparents Die



iStock

As parents, all we want is for our kids to grow up with happy memories and to be comfortable with who they are. Our job is to guide our kids, support them, and love them unconditionally. Having their backs during the hard times cheering them on during the good ones. All kids deserve to feel that love and support, not only from their parents, but their extended family too.

One mom took to the Reddit community to ask for some insight on a conversation she had with her teenage daughter. The conversation centered around the teen's grandparents, the mom's fears of being accepted, and the importance of being who you authentically are.