MIL Police-Escorted Out of Hospital After Busting in & Accusing DIL of Causing Her Own Miscarriage

One of the most painful parts of trying to grow a family is that sometimes, things go wrong. Having a miscarriage is heartbreaking and it's common for people who have experienced one to try and figure out why it happened. Blaming oneself is a struggle that many hopeful mamas deal with. Often, the cause of miscarriage is never known and research insists that if a cause is found, it's not something the mom-to-be could have changed if she wanted to, since the most common reason for a pregnancy ending early is a genetic abnormality.
Placing blame on someone is the last thing they need when they are grieving a miscarriage. Unfortunately for one grieving mama, she not only had to manage her feelings after suffering a miscarriage but had to field the blame her mother-in-law (MIL) was throwing her way.
An anonymous mom took to Reddit to share her story of miscarriage and how her MIL made it so much worse for her.
In a thread on the JUSTNOMIL community on Reddit, a mom (OP) shared a story of something that happened a few years ago with her MIL. She starts off her story saying that she had been trying to have a baby with her partner (SO) for a while.
"I was told that I'd had a low chance of conceiving due to some medical issues," she wrote. "Well, I guess we were defying the odds because we conceived."
It seems her pregnancy sparked a decision her MIL made; she wanted to be closer.
OP wrote, "MIL moved where we are because she wanted to be there for her grandbaby I guess. I thought this was a bit weird because I just got pregnant."
OP says her MIL had everything already needed for a baby. "She had baby supplies, baby everything almost like she was having a baby." And it didn't take long for her MIL to ask to move in with her and her husband to be close and help with the baby that's still months away from being born.
"MIL comes to our door and says she wants to live here until the baby is born," OP said, saying that she had declined with a "hell no." Her MIL ended up moving in closer but not living with her. And then months later, bad news came.
OP says she had a miscarriage.
And things just got more intense from there. OP says the police was called on her MIL.
"Long story short, the police had to escort her out. We got home and it was just a sad gloomy day right now so I want to just go to bed and cry," OP shared.
But MIL wasn't done, and even though she had to be police escorted out of the hospital, she went to see OP and her SO at home.
"MIL knocks not the door SO opens not knowing it was her, she bursts in and says that I killed HER baby and that I should die," OP said. "I wanted to see what was going on so I came out of my room. MIL tries to throw a *punch* at me. SO kicked her out immediately."
From there, the relationship was strained forever. OP says she called her MIL and told her she was no longer welcome at her home.
"It took about a year of therapy to get over the miscarriage," OP said.
The heartbroken mom said this story was years ago and since, she's gone on to have twin babies and said, "I am lucky every day to have them." OP says she now has no contact (NC) with her mother-in-law.
The Reddit community offered condolences and support in response to the story.
"From one mother who miscarried a child to another, I'm glad you are NC with that woman," one person wrote. "She can do horrible things to herself with pointy objects as far as I'm concerned, my GOD."
"So incredibly sorry that you had to go through this! I can’t believe how awful some people can be," a second person wrote.
"I’m sorry for your loss. And I’m so happy you are now blessed with twins!" another comment read. "You are also blessed with a husband who understands that you as a wife come first."
"I was just....appalled. I just can't even wrap my head around that kind of behavior," more support read. "I'm so glad things worked out for you and that you cut that toxicity out of your life."
