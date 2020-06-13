MIL Police-Escorted Out of Hospital After Busting in & Accusing DIL of Causing Her Own Miscarriage

And things just got more intense from there. OP says the police was called on her MIL.

"Long story short, the police had to escort her out. We got home and it was just a sad gloomy day right now so I want to just go to bed and cry," OP shared.

But MIL wasn't done, and even though she had to be police escorted out of the hospital, she went to see OP and her SO at home.

"MIL knocks not the door SO opens not knowing it was her, she bursts in and says that I killed HER baby and that I should die," OP said. "I wanted to see what was going on so I came out of my room. MIL tries to throw a *punch* at me. SO kicked her out immediately."

From there, the relationship was strained forever. OP says she called her MIL and told her she was no longer welcome at her home.

"It took about a year of therapy to get over the miscarriage," OP said.

The heartbroken mom said this story was years ago and since, she's gone on to have twin babies and said, "I am lucky every day to have them." OP says she now has no contact (NC) with her mother-in-law.