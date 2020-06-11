Family Says Conjoined Twins Are 'Reborn' After Being Successfully Separated & Are Thriving

Getty Images
As twins, Yigit and Derman Evrensel have an unusually tight bond. But that closeness runs even deeper than it does for most multiples because the brothers were born conjoined at the head in 2018. Now, nearly two years after their birth in Antalya, Turkey, their family is finally celebrating what they're calling a kind of "rebirth." Earlier this year, surgeons in London were able to successfully separate them -- and this week, they finally returned home.
According to Yahoo News, the brothers have been living in the UK with their parents for the last year.
Now that the boys are fully recovered, both of their parents can breathe a little easier.
It wasn't until this month that the Evrensels finally got the go-ahead to return to Turkey. And they couldn't be happier about it.
"Now they can play, do whatever they want like their peers," Omer shared. “They'll start life again, they're almost reborn. We'll start everything from scratch.”
None of this could have happened, however, if it hadn't been for the kindness and generosity of strangers.
Fatma was reportedly five months pregnant when she received the shocking news about the twins from her doctor.
She had gone in for a routine appointment to learn her baby's gender. Instead, she was stunned to learn that she was not only having twin boys but that the babies were conjoined.
"I've been told all sorts of things that cannot be told to a mother," she shared in one recent interview. "They said, 'Abort the babies, they won't survive.' But I said, 'No, it's my decision, and I will look after them."
Conjoined twins are rare, occurring once in every 200,000 live births.
Of course, it wasn't easy.
The family arrived back in Turkey by air ambulance this week, where Omer briefly spoke to reporters.
