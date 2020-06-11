Family Says Conjoined Twins Are 'Reborn' After Being Successfully Separated & Are Thriving

None of this could have happened, however, if it hadn't been for the kindness and generosity of strangers.

Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his wife reportedly helped transport the family to the UK, and several anonymous donors -- including a Turkish businessman and Turkish doctors in the UK -- are said to have covered the cost of the surgery.



For that, the Evrensels are eternally grateful.

"Our babies have no problems," Omer told reporters soon after arriving in Turkey. "There is no problem in their eating and drinking, everything is normal."

Fatma added how happy she is to see her boys move independently from one another, because they were always bumping into things when trying to crawl.