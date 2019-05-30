Pregnant Mom's Heart-Wrenching Protest Sign Speaks to the Pain of Black Mothers Everywhere

Thema, 26, tells CafeMom that she took to Capitol Hill last week to march on behalf of her sons.

"I had to stand up for [them] because they cannot yet stand up for themselves," she says.

But her reasons for marching went beyond the personal.

"For the past few days, I have not been able to sleep thinking about George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, Eric Garner, and all the other lives that we have lost at the hands of police brutality and negligence," explains the mom of one (and another on the way). "It angered me to think of the fact that we as mothers go through so much to birth the world."