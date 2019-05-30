Pregnant Mom's Heart-Wrenching Protest Sign Speaks to the Pain of Black Mothers Everywhere

In the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody last month, thousands of people have gathered in peaceful protests around the nation. They've come together -- marching in masks, despite the ongoing threat of the coronavirus -- with one common goal: To call for an end to racism in America, once and for all. But during a rally June 3 in Washington, DC, one pregnant mother's protest sign stood out from the rest for its simple yet heart-wrenching message that's resonating with millions.
Thema, 26, tells CafeMom that she took to Capitol Hill last week to march on behalf of her sons.
"I had to stand up for [them] because they cannot yet stand up for themselves," she says.
But her reasons for marching went beyond the personal.
"For the past few days, I have not been able to sleep thinking about George Floyd and Breanna Taylor, Eric Garner, and all the other lives that we have lost at the hands of police brutality and negligence," explains the mom of one (and another on the way). "It angered me to think of the fact that we as mothers go through so much to birth the world."
When it came to her protest sign, it didn't take her long to think of what she wanted to say.
She thought of the nine long months that each mother spends carrying her child inside her womb. She thought of the "painful kidney swelling, hair loss, weight gain, weight loss, blood clotting, excessive vomiting," and more that each of them goes through.
"Then, to think of the struggle and painful experiences that we encounter during hours and hours of labor, sometimes nine hours or longer!" she exclaims. "Some of us even come close to death just to birth our children! Then just to have their lives taken away from us within nine minutes from police officers who took a vow to protect people of all colors!"
She's right. To consider all that struggle and all of that pain -- just to bring your children into a world that does not value them as highly as their white counterparts -- stings the heart in ways unseen.
And so, Thema poured that message into her sign.
"We are NOT carrying for 9 months, then struggling during labor for 9 hours, just for you to kneel on their necks for 9 minutes!" her sign read. "Black Lives Matter!"
In the six days since she posted the photo on her Instagram page, the image has been shared thousands of times.
It's also been picked up by countless media outlets and even turned into works of art after many people were moved by its message.
"From one pregnant mama to another -- wow. So powerful," wrote one Instagram commenter. "Stay healthy and strong."
"You, my sister, are amazing!" another added. "Thank you for this powerful message!"
Thema admits she's pretty stunned by the public response.
"I was very surprised when my photo went viral because I just thought I was only doing what was right," she says. "I was doing what I felt was best for the children's future."
That said, she adds that she's "grateful" that her message did take off.
"It touched many hearts across the world and opened people eyes to the true fear that African American people are struggling with, and what we had to do and are still having to do just to make a change," she says.
As for why it's tugging so many heartstrings?
"I think it is striking a chord with everyone because I said the words that most mothers were thinking and feeling," Thema adds. "I also think it stood out because, even though I knew it was going to be peaceful, I risked my life to take a stance while being pregnant."
In the end, she just hopes her words resonated deeply enough with others to make a difference.
"I hope that some police officers that have seen my sign from here on out take a second before attempting to kill another (African American) and think about their families," she says. "I hope that they remember that they serve us [and remember] that they are not above the law -- they just enforce it."
But that's not all.
"I hope true change comes from this transformation," she continues. "I hope that new laws come into place that will protect our people. I hope that true justice is served for all the innocent African American lives we have lost. I hope that new training is in place and safer maneuvers are learned by current police officers and new upcoming officers. I hope that police officers are required to de-escalate situations. Most of all, I hope people of all races are educating their children to love all people of all colors equally."
