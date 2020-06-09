Mom Shares What She Learned After Having a Stroke While Breastfeeding Her Newborn

Speaking with CafeMom, Devorak shares that she and her husband Billy, 48, were already parents of three children at the time: Ava-Adora, 11, from Billy's first marriage, and their two sons, Greyson, 7, and Quintin, 4.

With her first child, Devorak had given birth vaginally, but her second son was different -- he was delivered via an emergency C-section.

"I saw the same obstetrician for my second and third pregnancy," she says. "She said that I was a great candidate for a Vaginal Birth After Cesarean (VBAC). I was healthy, had a vaginal delivery before, and didn't have any pregnancy-related issues with any of my pregnancies."

