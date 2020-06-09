Mom Shares What She Learned After Having a Stroke While Breastfeeding Her Newborn

Victoria Devorak
Thirty-one-year-old Victoria Devorak of Mount Holly, New Jersey, gave birth to her third son, Vaughn, in September, but only a month later, she found herself back in the hospital. The young mother of three had a stroke almost a month to the day after giving birth to her youngest child -- the result of a blood clot that formed postpartum.
-
Devorak gave birth on September 26.
-
Vaughn's birth happened very quickly, she says.
Her first two labors took considerably longer, "13 for my first, 30 hours for my second," she says.
"I pushed for three plus hours with each and my second ended in a C-section anyway," she continues. "With Vaughn my water broke at 4:12 a.m. and he was born at 5:41 a.m., and weighed 9 lbs 4 oz. [He was] larger than my first and second sons as well. We almost didn't make the 50-minute drive to the hospital."
-
-
After Vaughn's birth, nothing seemed out of the ordinary.
-
Right away Billy called 911 "knowing it was most likely a stroke."
Devorak was rushed to Virtua Memorial Hospital in Mount Holly via ambulance, and once there "they gave me tissue plasminogen activator (TPA) to stop the stroke," she says. That's a blood-thinning medication, according to Very Well Health. "After the TPA I could ever so slightly wiggle my big toe."
Doctors told her that the severity of her stroke was "10/10" and that she had a clot that would need to be removed immediately. She was transferred to Penn Medicine in Philadelphia.
"There I had a thrombectomy to remove my clot," she explains. (According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, a thrombectomy is an operation to remove a clot from inside a vein or artery.)
"I had multiple MRIs, CT scans, and a transesophageal echocardiography (TEE)," she says.
A TEE is a test that uses high frequency waves to take photos of your heart, the American Heart Association website noted.
"I was told I have a patent foramen ovale," she continues. "It's a small flap connecting the upper chambers in my heart that didn't close at birth."
-
-
Devorak's condition is actually more common than she realized.
-
The evening before her stroke, Devorak says she could move her arm that eventually went limp but was having trouble with her leg.
The day after her stroke, however, her leg was fine "from the knee down."
Her doctors placed the mom on bed rest for 24 hours, and she was given a walker to help her move around.
"I went home four days later, walked out of the hospital, and did three weeks of outpatient physical therapy," she says.
-
-
Slowly Devorak recovered, but there were complications along the way.
"My vision has also been affected," she says. "I saw an ophthalmologist and wear glasses" and she has permanent vision loss in the upper right quadrant of both eyes.
"I feel lucky since if there's a part of my vision I'm OK with losing it would be the upper field," she says. "I do have double vision at times and a lot of eye strain much quicker than I've ever had."
If you ask her, Devorak says her vision loss is "nothing to complain about." Three months after her hospital stay, she was cleared to drive again.
-
Now the mom is seven months post-stroke and on the mend.
