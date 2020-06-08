Girl Manages To Do Serious Damage in 1 Minute Alone With Mom’s Long-Lasting Eyebrow Gel

Char Offley
We've all been there. You turn around for just five minutes and before you know it your kid has gotten into your makeup stash. Not only did Char Offley of Wiltshire, England's daugher Ava go HAM with her brand-new eyebrow gel, but the 2 and-a-half-year-old got the beauty product all over her face, arms, chair, and carpet. Looking for a little advice on how to get the goo off her furniture and rugs, Offley, 25, posted pictures of her daughter's extreme makeup look on Facebook, and now people online are cracking up over the toddler's messy mishap.
Speaking with CafeMom, Offley tells us Ava often likes to play with her makeup.
But recently, Ava was able to sneak in some playtime without mom around.
When she came back, she saw Ava covered head to toe in her brow gel.
Right away, Offley got to cleaning.
With two kids under 3, she continues, it would be nearly impossible for her to take her girls "absolutely everywhere with me at all times."
