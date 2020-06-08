Girl Manages To Do Serious Damage in 1 Minute Alone With Mom’s Long-Lasting Eyebrow Gel

Char Offley
blogger
Genny Glassman
Parenting News

Char Offley
Char Offley

We've all been there. You turn around for just five minutes and before you know it your kid has gotten into your makeup stash. Not only did Char Offley of Wiltshire, England's daugher Ava go HAM with her brand-new eyebrow gel, but the 2 and-a-half-year-old got the beauty product all over her face, arms, chair, and carpet. Looking for a little advice on how to get the goo off her furniture and rugs, Offley, 25, posted pictures of her daughter's extreme makeup look on Facebook, and now people online are cracking up over the toddler's messy mishap.

  • Speaking with CafeMom, Offley tells us Ava often likes to play with her makeup.

    Char Offley
    Char Offley

    Offley, who has another daughter, 6-month-old Freya, with fiancé Sean, says that when Ava does play with her makeup, she usually has supervision.

    • Advertisement

  • But recently, Ava was able to sneak in some playtime without mom around.

    Char Offley
    Char Offley

    Offley says she was only gone for a minute when Ava got down to business.

    "I was washing up a baby bottle for my youngest to have a feed, I was literally only in the kitchen for around two to three minutes and I checked them playing together and watching the tv before I left! " she recalls.

  • When she came back, she saw Ava covered head to toe in her brow gel.

    Char Offley
    Char Offley

    Of course, it had to be the water-resistant kind, too.

    Offley says that Ava "scaled the highest cabinet in my living room" to get to a chair which allowed her to reach the brow gel, which of course is a "creamy substance so it went quite far pretty quickly!"

  • Right away, Offley got to cleaning. 

    Char Offley
    Char Offley

    She gave Ava a big old bath in the sink and tackled the furniture, which was stained with the brown gel. Eventually she turned to the Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips on June 2 looking for a little help with getting out the stains.

    "I originally shared the photos online to show others the devastation that toddlers can bring, even if left unattended for a couple of minutes, plus to get some tips on how to get it off," she tells us.

    But Ava's bewildered face was instantly a hit with other people in the group. The post has been liked over 1,7000 times, and Offley tells us the reaction to her photos has been mixed.

    "I've had a lot of horrid comments from people telling me I'm a bad parent for leaving my kids unattended for a short amount of time so I'd like to share that it CAN happen in minutes and that I know that I'm not the only one out there who this has happened to! I've seen loads of photos of kids getting into paint and into Sudocream [diaper cream]" she says.

  • With two kids under 3, she continues, it would be nearly impossible for her to take her girls "absolutely everywhere with me at all times."

    Char Offley
    Char Offley

    "Otherwise I’d never get to pee alone!" she jokes. Ultimately, Offley feels like sometimes you have to accept that things like this are going to happen.

    "Also it’s great way to teach them independence," she adds. 

    She did take away one important lesson, however.

    "Obviously I've learnt not to keep my makeup bag in the living room anymore!" she says. "It was funny to me and I didn't tell her off or anything, I couldn't be mad at the face that just wanted to copy mommy!"

makeup tutorial

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement