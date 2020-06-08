Girl Manages To Do Serious Damage in 1 Minute Alone With Mom’s Long-Lasting Eyebrow Gel

She gave Ava a big old bath in the sink and tackled the furniture, which was stained with the brown gel. Eventually she turned to the Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips on June 2 looking for a little help with getting out the stains.

"I originally shared the photos online to show others the devastation that toddlers can bring, even if left unattended for a couple of minutes, plus to get some tips on how to get it off," she tells us.

But Ava's bewildered face was instantly a hit with other people in the group. The post has been liked over 1,7000 times, and Offley tells us the reaction to her photos has been mixed.

"I've had a lot of horrid comments from people telling me I'm a bad parent for leaving my kids unattended for a short amount of time so I'd like to share that it CAN happen in minutes and that I know that I'm not the only one out there who this has happened to! I've seen loads of photos of kids getting into paint and into Sudocream [diaper cream]" she says.

