Dad Catches the Moment His Newborn Was Accidentally Poisoned at the Hospital

Thirty-four babies passed through the operating theater without incident -- but not the Khans little girl, who is now 4 years old and will be a lifelong quadriplegic with cerebral palsy and intellectual disabilities. It is unlikely that she will ever speak and will need care for the rest of her life.

"You would never for a second think that in a country like Australia, something like this can happen," Benish told The Sydney Herald Times. "I am angry about this."



The parents are hoping that by going public with their story, they are hoping to change Australian law so that there will be a mandatory licensing program for medical gas. Australian minister for Better Regulation Kevin Anderson told the newspaper that the law will require "installers to be licensed specifically for installation of medical gas." he said.

And a bill presented by the Labor MLC Mark Buttigieg was introduced into Australian parliament last week.

"To have such a yawning gap in the system, whereby something as critical as medical gas, which can affect the birth of the child, unregulated, unlicensed, beggars belief," he said of the move. It's more likely, according to The Herald, that the law will not pass but instead changes will be made through existing legislation.

Hopefully, the new changes in policy will be some sort of relief to the Khans, who are just happy that they have their daughter alive and with them.

"We've accepted what happened to Amelia," Danial told 60 Minutes. "And I can't imagine Amelia in any other way. She's funny, she's strong, she's resilient."



"And for us it's about living in the moment," his wife continued. "Appreciating what we have right now and just enjoying that because we know that things could be taken away from us."