Aunt Wants To Change 3-Year-Old's ‘Damaging' Name After Gaining Custody of Sister's Kids

Hearing that a woman is looking to change the name of her sister's kid might be pretty jaw-dropping at first.

But before you make up your mind on this one, it's important to hear the backstory on how exactly things got to this point.



In her Reddit post, the woman explains that her younger sister and her husband lost custody of their now 5-, 3-, and 2-year-old a year ago this July, as they've struggled with addiction. The entire ordeal has clearly been a trying one for everyone, but the poster and her husband have been prepping themselves for the last six months to take the children into their home, which already has three kids of their own.

The couple has purchased a 12-passenger van, are moving into a 5-bedroom home, and are making several other lifestyle changes to hopefully provide an environment that all of the kids can feel happier in.