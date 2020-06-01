Mom Streams Her 6th Home Birth as Thousands Cheer Her On in Real Time

First, Isaacs shared that she was going into labor with her over 57 million followers on Instagram.

Isaacs, founder and CEO of Business Chicks, an Australian company devoted to empowering women in and out of the workplace, shared a photo of herself on Instagram right as her contractions were starting.

"Ok friends, looks like we might have some baby action tonight," she wrote. "I’m going to hand my phone over to friends and family who are here with me (let's hope they know what they're doing!) and will see you all on the other side."

She was full of confidence, posting "I'm feeling strong and ready."

