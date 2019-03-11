Officials Are Now Investigating the Well-Being of Influencer's 'Rehomed' Adopted Child

However, Tracey Whited, the community and media relations manager for the sheriff's office, did clarify that the investigation is not about the child's whereabouts, as initial reports indicated. "This child is not missing," she reportedly told the outlet. Rather, it's about determining Huxley's welfare now that he's been placed in a new environment.

"Our primary concern is for the well-being of this child, as well as the other children in the household," said Whited, in a statement to E! News. "Our investigation is ongoing, and will include contact with all children to ensure their safety."