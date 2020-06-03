Mom Is Moved to Tears While Showing 7-Month-Old Son All of the Protesters Fighting for His Future

The moving photos were captured by chance when photographer Amber Marie Green, who was also at the protest, noticed the moment.

Green, mother to an 11-year-old son and owner of Amber Marie Green Photography, tells CafeMom that as a well-known photographer in the South Side of Chicago, she felt it was her "duty to capture this part of history."

She's speaking of the protests that have been ongoing since last week across all 50 states in response to a Minnesota police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressing his knee into the neck of George Floyd, a black man, for nearly nine minutes on May 25. USA Today reported that while Chauvin held his knee to Floyd's neck, Floyd pleaded "I can't breathe," but Chauvin didn't release him -- even after Floyd lost consciousness. He died shortly afterward.

Green was at one of the protests May 30 in Chicago. "I want to educate the public on what is really happening," she explains to us.