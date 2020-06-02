6- & 7-Year-Old Brothers Die in Fiery Crash After Taking Grandma’s Car for Joy Ride

Police, however, believe the 7-year-old was behind the wheel at the time and his brother was in the passenger seat. They began by driving across a field and then onto a county road, KMOV reported. But at some point, the 7-year-old lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail and became airborne. The car is believed to have landed on the ground before it was sent back in the air, hitting an electrical wire and landing on its roof, according to KHSB. Once there, it caught on fire.