6- & 7-Year-Old Brothers Die in Fiery Crash After Taking Grandma’s Car for Joy Ride

Two young boys are dead after a tragic accident in Missouri claimed both their lives, police say. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol and Jackson County officials, the 6 and 7-year-old brothers, who have not been named, stole the keys to their grandmother's car Friday and took off quickly before eventually losing control of the car, which led to a fiery crash.
The accident happened a little after 4 p.m. Friday, while the boys were driving on East Blue Mills Road.
"MSHP investigating double fatality accident at Blue Mills and Miller (unincorporated area of Jackson County) involving two children," tweeted Sheriff Darryl Forté.
Forté also shared several images from the crash scene, which was roped off with caution tape and surrounded by ambulances and police vehicles.
It's unclear exactly how the boys were able to get the keys to their grandma's 2007 Buick LaCrosse and drive away unseen.
Police, however, believe the 7-year-old was behind the wheel at the time and his brother was in the passenger seat. They began by driving across a field and then onto a county road, KMOV reported. But at some point, the 7-year-old lost control of the vehicle, which hit a guardrail and became airborne. The car is believed to have landed on the ground before it was sent back in the air, hitting an electrical wire and landing on its roof, according to KHSB. Once there, it caught on fire.
The boys' identities are being protected at the moment, though reports do say they came from Independence, Missouri.
Missouri Highway Patrol officers arrived quickly, but both boys were unable to be saved and were pronounced dead at the scene. Neither had been wearing a seat belt.
