Dad Admits He’s Afraid To Walk His Dog Without His Child & It Should Be Required Reading

He knows some people will think he's being "melodramatic."

Or worse, accuse him of "playing the race card" -- "but this is my reality."

"When I'm walking down the street holding my young daughter's hand and walking my sweet fluffy dog, I'm just a loving dad and pet owner taking a break from the joylessness of crisis homeschooling," he explained.

But without them, the 6-foot 2-inch "athletically built black man in a cloth mask" is a threat "walking around in a place where he doesn’t belong" to his white neighbors. "Even though, I'm still the same guy who just wants to take a walk through his neighborhood," he added.