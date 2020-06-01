Moms Sends Husband to the Grocery Store for Essentials & He Gets It Hysterically Wrong

Emilia Donaldson
For many of us, doing simple things such as going grocery shopping, doing errands, or making a quick run to CVS has become a source of anxiety. Did I bring my mask? Is that person standing too close to me? Is it safe for me to buy loose produce or bring my kids with me if I need to make a Target run?
Mother of two Emilia Donaldson, 30, of Kansas City, Kansas, admits that the current health crisis has been taking its toll on her mental health, so her husband, 47-year-old Anders Donaldson, kindly offered to go grocery shopping last week in her place. But she tells CafeMom that the result was a hilarious mix of ahem unique grocery picks, which goes to show that you must always, always, always send your partner with a list.
Typically, Emilia says that she does the family's grocery shopping.
When she grocery shops, she's organized. Very organized.
The ongoing health crisis has been taxing on her anxiety.
To say that Anders had gone rouge was an understatement.
So she decided to share it publicly, where it really took off.
Emilia posted the photos on Facebook the same day. "Y’all..." she wrote in its caption.
The post has now been shared more than 38,000 times and has been liked more than 13,000 times. But Emilia swears she never suspected it would go viral.
"I posted it publicly to my personal page expecting a few moms to share it for a laugh," she explained.
Thus far, the reaction has been overwhelmingly positive.
