Moms Sends Husband to the Grocery Store for Essentials & He Gets It Hysterically Wrong



Emilia Donaldson

For many of us, doing simple things such as going grocery shopping, doing errands, or making a quick run to CVS has become a source of anxiety. Did I bring my mask? Is that person standing too close to me? Is it safe for me to buy loose produce or bring my kids with me if I need to make a Target run?

Mother of two Emilia Donaldson, 30, of Kansas City, Kansas, admits that the current health crisis has been taking its toll on her mental health, so her husband, 47-year-old Anders Donaldson, kindly offered to go grocery shopping last week in her place. But she tells CafeMom that the result was a hilarious mix of ahem unique grocery picks, which goes to show that you must always, always, always send your partner with a list.