MIL Bans 'Bratty' Granddaughter From Her Home After She Said She Doesn't Like Her Nickname

Hundreds of comments replied to OP's question and assured her that she's not the one in the wrong here.

"NTA," one person replied. Adding, "good for you for teaching your daughter to stand up for herself and doubling down and standing up for her. MIL needs to apologize to the 5 year old for not respecting her name request"

Another said, "Time for your husband to involve himself. You and Colette have done nothing wrong assuming Colette wasn't actually rude in how she spoke to your MIL." They continued, "Your MIL, on the other hand, has overreacted (I'm guessing she was embarrassed when Colette told her to knock it off) a lot and now your husband has to become involved to advocate for his wife and daughter. It's his mom, so his responsibility to intervene."

"NTA She didn't even just want an apology, she wanted the 5 year old to lie about liking it to her," a third person said back. "That's beyond unacceptable as far as how to treat a child. But the banning the 5 year old part is fine, because it is in the best interest of the child not to interact with her."



Another added, "My MIL is just like this grandma. She acts likeca child and alwats gets her way. I dread how she's going to be when we have children! NTA, OP. Stay firm and protect your daughter."

There were close to 1000 comments on the thread, and it was full of support for OP and her sweet daughter, Colette.