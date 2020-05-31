Dad Calls Mom's 'Still Pregnant Looking Stomach' Out During Family Gathering

However, commenters chimed in on his AITA ask: "AITA for objecting to my wife’s bikini for family pictures?"

It really didn't take a lot for people to point out what should be obvious in this situation.

"Yeah super YTA. There is nothing wrong with your wife’s stomach," one person commented. "There is nothing tacky about her swim suit. Want a bikini body? Get bikini, put it on. Done. You and your family was so incredibly disrespectful to your wife."

"She gave birth to a baby, your baby, oh woe betide someone wearing a bikini who doesn't have a flat stomach and gravity defying tits after giving birth," another person chimed in. They continued saying, "YTA and you know what, your daughter has 14k followers, who i can't imagine is going to join a group body shaming session, since you allowed YOUR CHILD TO BODYSHAME HER OWN MOTHER! And you did it too, sorry a tummy tuck?"

"There's no way this is real, right?" another person questioned, because it's hard to believe. Adding, "YTA you, your mother, and your daughter."

"YTA she was causing no harm to anyone," another said, adding, "she was feeling confident and comfortable and the members of your family including yourself went out of your way to pick on her, insult her behind her back and destroy her confidence."

There were a lot of people who wondered if this was a troll, someone who was posting to get a rise out of people. However, treatment like this is a reality for some people, getting teased and picked on by these who are supposed to love them the most.

Don't be like OP! Also, your postpartum body is beautiful.