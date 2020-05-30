Grandpa-to-be Refuses to be in Delivery Room Even Though Daughter Is 'Begging' Him

"YTA and I know I’ll get downvoted because 'no one should ever have to do anything they’re uncomfortable with bla bla bla', but birthing a child is the most non-sexual nudity can get," one person commented. "Your daughter is asking for your support while she is in the hospital and you don’t want to do it because you MIGHT see a flash of her nipple or something? You don’t have to look straight into her vagina. I honestly don’t think my dad would have even hesitated if I had asked him this."

Another said, "NAH. I can understand seeing your daughter in pain and vulnerable could be very upsetting to a father, please also remember she is alone and scared and trusts you." They added, "That is why she wants you there. Please try to find the strength to be there for her."

This commenter also gave some advice for both OP and his daughter. "I would highly suggest you look into hiring a Doula for your daughter (the sooner the better)," they said. "She can be there in the room helping you support your daughter, she can deal with the medical staff on behalf of your daughter (birth plans are crucial) and then your daughter has 2 trusted people on her side and you are free to stay at the head of the hospital bed and focus on supporting her."

Hopefully, this grandpa-to-be is open to hearing these perspectives, too.