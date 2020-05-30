Grandparents 'Refuse' to Call Grandbaby by His 'Immature' Name

She then asked the AITA community if she was in the wrong for insisting her parents call her son Teddy and people had feelings.

People were happy to share their thoughts on this situation, with several making sure OP knew that she's not wrong in this situation.

"NTA. This is your child and his name is not for your parents to control," one commenter wrote.

"Yeah this really sounds like a move for control on their part, OP, given the context of the whole relationship," another commenter said. Adding in some wise advice, "Don't make their mistake: You don't need them to call him Teddy, but you do need them to respect that you and most people do and will call him Teddy. If they can't, then maybe they can leave your life again, as this is your parenting choice and they will likely follow through with worse and worse behavior."

"My 16 yo freaks when she hears her full name if I also do surname she'll run for the hills!" a third comment read. Adding, "If parents agree on a name, is up to them not the rest of us to judge. In our family we run the name with younger ones to see if it can make fun off, and older generation so it's not difficult to pronounce (we have some weird ones around)."

"NTA. This is bizarre. Teddy is a perfectly normal name as well as an accepted nickname for Edward. Honestly I'd cut them back out of my life if it were me, if they're going to be this hostile."

While going through the comments, it's hard to find one that doesn’t agree with OP. It makes sense because it's not the grandparent's place to interject their opinions on their grandkid's name.