Naked Mom Unknowingly 'Saunters' into 7-Year-Old's Zoom Call & Flashes All of Her Friends

Zoom calls have become a pretty everyday occurrence in most households these days. Sometimes it's calls to Grandma, other times it's work meetings, or sometimes it's your 7-year-old daughter on a never-ending Zoom call with her friends. That was apparently the case for Ashley Foret Smith, a mom of three from Florida who unwittingly walked out of the shower completely naked while her first grader was on a Zoom call -- giving a free show to all of her friends.
-
In Smith's defense, she had just stepped out of the shower and was walking across her bedroom when it happened.
"Hopped in the shower. Jumped out. Threw my hair up in a towel. Leisurely sauntered across the room to grab my clothes," the mom wrote in a Facebook post on May 5. "THEN. IT. HAPPENED."
"I heard a small voice say 'hang on one second' and then another one say 'I think we need to hang up, we are going to get in trouble,'" she continued. "Ummmm, where in the heck are these voices coming from?"
-
Apparently, the voices were coming from her bed -- where Smith's 7-year-old daughter had decided to take her latest Zoom call.
"The perfectly angled computer sitting atop a pillow on my bed," Smith recalled, of her youngest child's Zoom call setup. "Her computer was on my pillow, camera facing the middle of the room, she was on her stomach tucked under the covers."
Pretty sweet setup, if you ask us. That is, ahem, unless not everyone in the home is aware of it.
-
-
Unbeknownst to Smith, she had just "sauntered" by her daughter's friends in nothing but her birthday suit.
Once she realized her critical error, she could NOT. STOP. LAUGHING.
"I don't know why she was in my bed!" the mom exclaimed in a Facebook video, through tears of laughter. "But what do I do? Do I like write an apology note to the parents? Or do you just pretend like it didn't happen, or call them all liars and that they didn't really see it?"
-
The part that REALLY gave Smith a hoot was the fact that she's been the first one to raise an eyebrow over similar stories of Zoom call "accidents."
"How is this real life?!" she continued, while struggling to keep it together. "I watch this stuff online and I'm like, 'They're lying, that didn't really happen ... except it does! It really really happens! And now, a 1st-grade class just got a biology lesson ... FROM ME!"
-
-
On Facebook, people were equally amused.
"I really want to have lunch with this Mom!!" one woman wrote. "I LOVE THIS (kids will be fine. Pretty sure most Mom's have been in their Birthday Suit in front of their kids)."
"The best laugh I've had since the pandemic began!" another added.
"You made me laugh until I cried!" someone else wrote. (Which, considering the state of the world right now, is really saying something.)
-
In the end, it's clear that Smith's happy to have her mortifying personal moment serve as a warning to other parents.
And, of course, to make them laugh at a time when we need it most.
"This wasn't in the parenting handbook," she wrote in her Facebook post. "Virtual schooling is hard. Balancing everything is hard. Not being able to exist in your own house without knowing where a zoom call might pop up is HARD."
But, even in the darkest of times, there is still humor to be found in everyday life (Even if some of it is brought on by humiliating accidents.)
"May my humiliation make you giggle tonight," she concluded. "I hate pictures, I hate videos, there is little proof of my existence beyond live interactions. But, for some reason I picked up my phone to document my embarrassment."
Share this Story