YouTube Mom Admits She ‘Rehomed’ Her Boy with Autism 2 Years After She Adopted Him

Myka Stauffer/Instagram
Kaitlin Stanford
Kaitlin Stanford
Parenting News

Myka Stauffer and family
Myka Stauffer/Instagram

Nearly three years ago, YouTuber Myka Stauffer and her husband, James, adopted a baby boy from China. They named him Huxley, and by the looks of Myka's Instagram page -- which boasts nearly 168K followers -- he fit right in to her growing family of seven. But it appears that behind the scenes, things weren't as they seemed. In a tearful update to fans this week, Myka shared that Huxley is no longer living with the family. Instead, he was recently "rehomed" -- a word that sent shockwaves through social media and has landed the couple in a world of controversy.

Related

Advertisement

Trending

Advertisement