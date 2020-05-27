Mom Spots Delivery Driver Praying on Her Doorstep for Her Immunocompromised Baby

According to his mother, the virus has been a major concern within their home since it first made its way to the US, which is why the Pearsons have remained isolated within their home and rely on deliveries coming to their door rather than going out.

"He needs special thickeners to be able to eat, otherwise he aspirates his milk, so we really depend on getting all of these supplies online so we don't have to go out to the store and bring a virus home," Raquel told the news outlet. "We just want to minimize exposure to coronavirus."