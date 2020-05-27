Parents Host a ‘Socially Distanced’ Baptism for Their Baby -- Complete With a Squirt Gun

A water hose was just a bit too much, so the family settled on something smaller instead.

A squirt gun.

"[My brother was] like, I want a picture of that," Mary said. "So when baptism day came, we did the real thing first of course, and then afterwards we made sure to do the picture of the pastor holding a water gun and my husband just held Wesley out there and made sure we got a good photo op of that.

"Just to get some laughs and smiles to the family that couldn't be there," she added.

