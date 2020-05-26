10-Year-Old Girl Drowns in a Powerful Riptide While Swimming With Friends at the Beach

The 10-year-old was brought to shore unresponsive and later declared dead due to drowning.

Her family is understandably devastated, but so are all who knew the little girl.

On Monday, her teacher, Amy Rietschel-Furick, set up a GoFundMe page to help support Irys' family through her loss.

"We have lost a very precious angel, Irys Wright who was one of my 4th grade students this year," the teacher wrote in the page description. "I am asking for prayers and funding for the family. I want to be able to help the family give Irys the burial her beautiful heart deserves. The family is already dealing with financial worries and I want to help ease everything and anything I can for them.

"I am at a loss for words as Irys is very special to me and truly an amazing little girl," she added.



A walk in Irys' honor is being planned by her family for 6 p.m. Friday at Spook Hill Elementary School in Lake Wales, which she attended, Bay News 9 reported.