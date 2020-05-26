Woman Says Her Dad & Stepmom Want Her To Be Their Egg Donor & She's Not OK With It at All

Her stepmom then made a strange request: Would she consider donating an egg?

Part of her stepmom's plan was to also use her dad's sperm "to make a child with the closest DNA match to them," the OP explained. "I don't understand her logic."

Her dad is against the whole thing, as is her biological mother, "but stepmom doesn't think it's wrong because it's not like we're [expletive]."

For sure, it was slightly awkward when her stepmom asked her to use her egg with her dad's sperm. "Then it reached inappropriate when she insinuated that sex even crossed her mind," the daughter explained.