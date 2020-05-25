Dad Praises Boy Twin For ‘Finally’ Liking a Manly Hobby

"Since I’m at home almost all the time now, I’ve been seeing just how feminine his interests have gotten," OP wrote. "Asking to help cook every meal, helping his older sister alter second-hand clothes, and playing pretend. He’s even asked to have his sister paint his nails. I’m not upset or bothered by it, but it isn’t typical for young boys."

He continued saying, "I’ve been working out at home instead of at the gym because of our current circumstances, and when my son came in while I was lifting weights in the family room, he showed an interest in it." Adding, "He was excited about the idea of having big muscles, and tried out some of the 5lb ones. Even though he mentioned being like She-Ra (from some new Netflix reboot, I think?), it was still progress in my eyes and it seemed like he was showing interest in masculine hobbies."

He admitted, "I praised him and did the whole 'wow, you’re so strong!' thing in kid-talk to encourage him."