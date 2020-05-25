Husband Calls Wife ‘Selfish’ for Refusing to Let MIL in the Delivery Room

"Hell no, NTA. Your husband has NO SAY in how you give birth," one person commented. "When he pushes a football out of his junk, he can have his mommy there. But YOU are the one giving birth, not him. Period. Hell, have hospital security outside your room, if that's what it takes."

OP replied to this comment and said, " I said this to him and he said it was his baby just as much mine! I feel as though it’s a complete losing battle." And the person responded, " It's YOUR BODY. Honestly, I would 100% support kicking HIM out of the delivery room, at this point..."

Another person said, "Giving birth is a MEDICAL PROCEDURE, not a spectator sport." Adding, "People are only there to help and support YOU. No one should be there that stresses you out or makes you uncomfortable. They should be there for you, not the baby."

"Tell the nurses that under no circumstances is she to be allowed in. They will listen to your wishes. He cannot overrule them," another person said. "I do hope you and your husband can work this out first. However, if you don’t want her there she will not be able to get into the labor and delivery ward."