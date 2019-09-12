Mom Sets the Record Straight: Her ‘Black & White’ Boys Are Identical Twins

It didn't take long for the boys to attract some fans, just moments after their birth.

"Before I knew it, nurses started coming out to look at them," said Stacy, who is also the mom of an older daughter.



Her husband was shocked, too.

"Their dad was really overwhelmed and immediately named My Twin 2 [David] 'Golden,' so he fondly calls him Mr. Golden. He was all overjoyed seeing his boys. He stood for more than 10 minutes staring at them and said he was just looking at God's wonderful work and that they are his best gift ever."

