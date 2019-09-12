Mom Sets the Record Straight: Her ‘Black & White’ Boys Are Identical Twins

Two twin brothers born in Nigeria last year have racked up quite the following on Instagram, thanks to their unique story. That's because Daniel and David (whose last name has been withheld) look nothing alike. And no, it's not because they're fraternal twins -- in fact, their parents say they are nearly biologically identical. It's because Daniel is black with dark hair and David, who was born with albinism, has light skin and golden blond hair.
-
Their mom Stacey recently shared their story with Bored Panda, and said she was as surprised by the difference as anyone.
"We did not know about their differences while I was pregnant, the scan did not show such so it was a huge surprise and the most amazing moment when the first twin [Daniel] came out with black hair and the second twin [David] came out with gold hair," she told the website. "I had them through CS, so the doctors were like: 'It seems you are having totally unidentical twins.'"
Talk about a surprise!
-
It turns out, David has albinism -- a genetic condition that affects 1 in 20,000 people worldwide.
It occurs when the body produces little or no melanin, resulting in light skin and a lack of hair pigment. Nigeria, where the family lives, actually has the highest rate of the condition in the world, though it's still pretty rare.
Although it can often lead to other complications, such as vision issues, Stacy is happy to report that David is perfectly healthy.
-
-
It didn't take long for the boys to attract some fans, just moments after their birth.
"Before I knew it, nurses started coming out to look at them," said Stacy, who is also the mom of an older daughter.
Her husband was shocked, too.
"Their dad was really overwhelmed and immediately named My Twin 2 [David] 'Golden,' so he fondly calls him Mr. Golden. He was all overjoyed seeing his boys. He stood for more than 10 minutes staring at them and said he was just looking at God's wonderful work and that they are his best gift ever."
-
On Instagram, the boys have amassed a following of nearly 19k people, who anxiously await adorable photos and video that Stacy posts.
The proud mama often dresses her boys up in matching outfits and costumes, or just captures their everyday antics.
-
-
When the boys finally celebrated their 1st birthday in early March, she was sure to theme it after a few of their favorite things ... minions!
"We opened an [Instagram] account for them because we believe they have a story to tell to the world and also as a way of creating awareness," Stacy told Bored Panda. She also says that clothing brands have recently started taking an interest in her boys -- including modeling offers from the UK!
-
But not everyone is as accepting of her boys as she wishes they'd be.
The family often attracts stares, and sometimes people even ask her "which one is hers."
"There're always side talks whenever we go out, people often wanna know how and what's happening and maybe due to their cute and adorable nature, you just wanna come close to say hello," she shared.
-
-
Still, raising awareness is what Stacy's all about -- and it's clear that she's teaching both her boys about self-love and acceptance in the process.
She points out that the boys have all sorts of unique differences that have nothing to do with the way they look.
"Daniel is more expressive while David is an observer," she told Bored Panda. "Both of them are highly inquisitive. Daniel is a foodie while David is quite picky; Daniel is extremely playful while David chooses moments; Daniel always likes to play the bigger brother role; they are both energetic."
But the one main thing they both have in common is pretty plain to see: The brothers sure do love each other. And in the end, that's really all that matters, isn't it?
Share this Story