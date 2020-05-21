After Mom Gives Birth Right Outside Hospital, Dad Uses Face Mask To Tie Umbilical Cord

But by the next morning, it was clear that baby Patrick was on his way.

David says his wife woke him up May 9 and told him that she couldn't sleep. Sarah had been up for two hours, and the contractions were so painful that she had been pacing. The parents of two knew it was time to call her doctor, but they could only reach an operator.

The operator told the couple that she could leave a message for their doctor, but there was no one else they could consult, so they decided to chance it.

"We then call my parents to watch our two children Hadassah and Asher, who are presently asleep," David recalls. "They come to the house around 1:30 a.m. EST. We throw our preplanned and organized hospital bags into the car and race to the hospital."

