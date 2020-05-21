After Mom Gives Birth Right Outside Hospital, Dad Uses Face Mask To Tie Umbilical Cord

David Patrick
Thirty-six-year-old Sarah Rose Patrick of Louisville, Kentucky, a mother of two, was 38 weeks pregnant when painful contractions forced her to wake her husband David, 30, in the middle of the night. The two knew that meant it was time to make a mad dash for the hospital, but they never anticipated that their morning would go the way it did. Not only did Sarah give birth outside of the hospital, but David found himself working as an impromptu doctor -- even going as far as to using his wife's PPE mask as a way to tie his newborn son's umbilical cord.
The family shared that Sarah's contractions started May 8.
But by the next morning, it was clear that baby Patrick was on his way.
David says his wife woke him up May 9 and told him that she couldn't sleep. Sarah had been up for two hours, and the contractions were so painful that she had been pacing. The parents of two knew it was time to call her doctor, but they could only reach an operator.
The operator told the couple that she could leave a message for their doctor, but there was no one else they could consult, so they decided to chance it.
"We then call my parents to watch our two children Hadassah and Asher, who are presently asleep," David recalls. "They come to the house around 1:30 a.m. EST. We throw our preplanned and organized hospital bags into the car and race to the hospital."
When they arrived at the hospital around 2 a.m., the parking lot was nearly empty.
They decided to head for the Emergency Room.
David set down their hospital bags after realizing that his wife's delivery was now in his hands.
It became increasingly clear that Sarah was in active labor and about to give birth.
Scared, both parents were reluctant to act when the dispatcher told them to lower her pants and prepare for birth.
"We’re outside in the middle of the street," he told the dispatcher. "It’s cold, and my wife really doesn’t want to take off her pants here," he adds.
But soon, it didn't matter. Sarah reached her hand down and could feel their son's head.
"He is coming!” she exclaims.
In a matter of seconds, Navi Bond Patrick's head was out.
Shortly afterward, the ambulance arrived and finally staff from Labor and Delivery came outside to meet the couple.
Medical staff tried to move Sarah onto the stretcher, but David warned them that she hadn't given birth to the placenta yet., so they cautiously moved her into the building with even more care.
David and Sarah safely made it into the building, and he was able to officially cut his son's umbilical cord.
David tells CafeMom that they hope by sharing their story no one else will have to go through what they did.
"As you can imagine, my wife and I never want something like this to happen to anyone, i.e. left in the street in the middle of the night all alone with no security and giving birth without any medical attention," he tells us.
He also says they want to "inform everyone that policies have consequently changed at the hospital for security measures."
Despite their frustration, David assures us that Sarah and Navi are safe and healthy "and for that we are eternally grateful."
His wife in particular seems to have perspective on the whole thing, and David says she is a constant reminder that they are very lucky.
"This was all part of Divine planning," he says she's told him every day since his son was born. "God watched over us. Nothing else matters."
