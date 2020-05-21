Mom Who Is an Essential Worker Says Boss Cut Her Pay Over 'Unnecessary' Pumping Breaks

iStock
When you're a mom who pumps, being diligent about your pumping schedule kind of comes with the territory. Of course, that can definitely be a job in and of itself, since it requires multiple pumping sessions a day. But for moms who work, having an employer who understands the reality of this isn't just vital -- it's backed by the law. Which is why one anonymous mom on Reddit was floored by how she says her boss has been treating her for pumping during her shift.
The anonymous mom shared her story in the Breastfeeding Support subreddit, where many people chimed in.
"When I got hired on at my job I was told that pumping for my son would be no problem," the mom wrote.
That was back in February, but she's been continuing to work ever since -- even through the current health crisis -- since her job is considered essential.
But lately, things have started to get tense with management.
Her boss, whom she describes as a female small business owner, has allegedly been cutting time off her time sheet for "taking too long" to pump. These cuts, even if small, equal less money in her paycheck -- which is already small.
"When I was hired I was told I would get $9 an hour and I am only getting $8.50 an hour," the mom wrote. "And when I asked why this was, I was told it would go up once I stopped taking 'unnecessary extra breaks'" -- her pumping breaks.
But that's not the only issue to crop up lately.
"She also will take random days off, which is fine except she has the only key to the room I pump in and then requires that I have to pump in the employee bathroom," the mom continued.
This is pretty jaw-dropping, considering the Fair Labor Standards Act states that employers are required to provide basic accommodations for breastfeeding mothers at work.
According to WomensHealth.gov: "These accommodations include time for women to express milk and a private space that is not a bathroom each time they need to pump. Learn more about what is required of employers and what employees need to know."
Then there's the issue of her lunch breaks.
"I have also been told I'm required to eat during my pump break and will not get a lunch break if I don't eat then," the mom relayed. "So that then means on those days I have to eat my lunch in the bathroom or not at all."
While she's tried discussing the issues with her boss, it never seems to go over well.
"She gets mad at me," the mom shared. "I was promised 40 hours a week when I can here and I barely get to 35. I am getting super stressed about it and very upset that this is going on and I don't know what to do. She won't listen to anything I have to say nor does she care. Not to mention some of what she is doing is illegal but there is a loop hole to the law which she would most likely use to get herself out of trouble."
In the comments, people were outraged.
A lot of people called out just how messed up the whole thing is -- not to mention illegal.
"You are legally entitled to time and space to pump if your baby is under a year old," one person wrote.
"Please please please talk to a plaintiff's employment lawyer," wrote another. "Depending on what state you are in, and some other details of the business, you could have recourse. Document EVERYTHING."
"This is in no way okay and totally discriminatory to working moms," wrote someone else, in another subreddit where the mom posted her story. "And as a female you think she could be a little more understanding."
Sadly, though, some people pointed out that as upsetting as the whole scenario is, the business owner may actually be protected by law.
At least when it comes to the whole pumping room thing.
"Unfortunately it may not be illegal," one person wrote. "If her employer has less than 50 people and can determine it would cause financial hardship (which she could BS) then the employee gets screwed."
Ugh. According to a HuffPost report, it's true. As of 2010, only 3% of America's small businesses even had more 50 or more employees, which means the vast majority of them are not legally mandated to provide a non-bathroom pumping space.
In another comment the mom added that she works in Virginia and there's only unfortunate a total of seven employees.
Still, the fact that she's docking pay over it has to be an issue.
While a lot of people suggested legal action, at least one person had a much simpler plan of action: Quitting.
"Can you look for a new job?" one person wrote. "I know it's the pandemic but for $8.50 and to be put through this? Please work on growing your skills once you can so you don't have to be in this situation again. I had bad employers too and I wished I had walked away earlier."
In a later comment, the mom added that she can't quit until she has something else lined up, and right now, finding something else is difficult. She also clarified a bit more on just how much she works -- versus how often she takes a "break."
"I'm at work for 8 hours a day 5 days a week ... and pump twice," she wrote. "I have to pump and eat at the same time so my first break is 20-25 minutes and my last break is 15. I get 45-ish taken off my time sheet that's written off but when the math is done with my pay I only get paid for about 35 hours."
Some people tried to see where the employer was coming from ... but even that was hard.
"I could understand not getting paid the full 40 if she were adding up the time you took to pump and subtracting it from your pay," one person wrote. "Look into the laws in your area, maybe get a lawyer if you can afford it and think it'll be worth the time&money, or look for another job. If she's been falsely recording your hours, you're gonna need timestamps as proof."
And then there were those who just told the mom what she likely needs to hear most right now: I'm sorry.
"I'm sorry you're going thru this, it sounds like utter bullshit and a pain in the [expletive," one person wrote. "Especially since your boss is a woman ... she should be more understanding solely based on the fact that she is also female. Sending ya lots of good vibes, health and strength!"
