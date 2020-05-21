Horrified Mom Says Day Care Provider Breastfed Her Son Without Consent & It's Not Against the Law

Stephanie says she was so taken aback by the whole thing, she wasn't quite sure of how to react.

After all, it wasn't as if she didn't know these women. In fact, she'd known them for years -- ever since her older daughter, Josie, began attending the day care from age 2 through kindergarten.

Stephanie doesn't have anything against breastfeeding -- in fact, she breastfed both of her children. But the story the teachers were relaying was unsettling, to say the least. And something about the way in which they talked about it was especially jarring.

"I felt violated and disturbed by the sexual comments made about the incident, and that this teacher told me she put her breast in my son's mouth, he ingested her breast milk, and acted like it was totally fine," Stephanie says, looking back on the incident.