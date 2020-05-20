Baby Suffers From Coronavirus-Related Inflammatory Illness While Her Twin Remains Healthy



Easy as One Two Four/Facebook

New information about the novel coronavirus continues to emerge, and now, scientists are investigating a condition that appears to be associated with COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that there have been several cases of children being diagnosed with a multisystem inflammatory syndrome, known as MIS-C, which is associated with the disease. Parents in Wales recently encountered MIS-C when one of their twin babies came down with it, while the other remained unscathed by the illness.