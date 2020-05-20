MIL Nearly Kills Woman After Secretly 'Testing' Her Shellfish Allergy & Son Takes His Mom's Side



Food allergies are nothing to joke about. It's scary to go through an attack as the person with an allergy, but it's just as terrifying to know some people don't take this medical issue seriously. People end up in the hospital, or worse, over others thinking the person with an allergy is faking it. And things can turn deadly if these skeptics don't take it seriously.

One woman learned this the hard way and shared a story of how her mother-in-law didn't take her allergy to shellfish seriously, and instead actively lied to her about food ingredients. Her MIL thought she was just faking her allergy because she was "picky" and didn't like her cooking. Her actions landed the woman in the hospital.