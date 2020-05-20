Mom Who Gave Birth at 22 Weeks Says 'Miracle Twins' Aren't Just Surviving, They're Thriving

Tracey Hernandez
TRIGGER WARNING: This post contains images of micro-preemies, which may be triggering to some.
Tracey Hernandez was Christmas shopping on December 7, 2019, when she started to feel uncomfortable. The mom was only 22 weeks pregnant and she had no idea that what she was starting to feel were the tell-tale signs that she was about to go into labor. Hours later, she would find herself in a hospital in Durham, North Carolina, giving birth to her premature twin daughters, Makenzie and Makayla.
Hernandez tells CafeMom that she first learned she was pregnant in August 2019.
After she felt "uncomfortable" while Christmas shopping, the mom was airlifted to Duke University Hospital early in the morning.
She says her early delivery was "scary and emotional."
Her doctors warned Hernandez that there was little to no chance that her daughters would survive after being born.
"They gave us a 0% chance and told us the only way they would help is if the girls were strong enough to accept the breathing tube," she says.
But Hernandez refused to believe that the worst would happen.
Incredibly, Makayla even beat a fungal infection while in the NICU.
And Makenzie had a condition known as hydrocephalus, which she is still battling.
As both babies fought for their lives, it was challenging for their whole family.
Gradually, the twins grew stronger and five months later, the girls are thriving.
Hernandez adds that by sharing her story, she hopes it will encourage more doctors to give "22 weekers" a chance.
