Man Who Is Actively 'Trying' To Have a Baby With His Wife Hid One Little Detail: His Vasectomy



iStock

When you're trying to get pregnant and it's taking longer than you thought it would or it's just not happening, it's crushing. There's a deep panic as you start to wonder if you'll ever get the dream of growing a baby in your body, and the fear takes over when the calendar flips over and the tests continue to be negative.

One woman is feeling this exact thing. She's been trying to get pregnant for a while and it's not working. What she doesn't realize, though, is that her husband knows why they're not celebrating two lines on a pregnancy test yet. He had a vasectomy years before he and his new wife were looking to grow her family. Oh, and only his ex wife knows.