Mom Refuses To Let Husband Be at Triplets' Birth Because He's Upset About Gender

There is so much to look forward to when we find out we're expecting a baby. Lots of emotions surge through when we find out the sex of the baby during the ultrasound, and we can only imagine the surprise, shock, and excitement when the ultrasound tech says there's more than one baby.

Planning for the labor and delivery takes a different direction when expecting more than one, and it's important that the person laboring feels comfortable with who is in the room. Usually when dad is in the picture, he's expected in the delivery room, but one mom has banned her husband from being in the room. Oh, and she's expecting triplets.