Mom Refuses To Let Husband Be at Triplets' Birth Because He's Upset About Gender

There is so much to look forward to when we find out we're expecting a baby. Lots of emotions surge through when we find out the sex of the baby during the ultrasound, and we can only imagine the surprise, shock, and excitement when the ultrasound tech says there's more than one baby.
Planning for the labor and delivery takes a different direction when expecting more than one, and it's important that the person laboring feels comfortable with who is in the room. Usually when dad is in the picture, he's expected in the delivery room, but one mom has banned her husband from being in the room. Oh, and she's expecting triplets.
A woman took to the Reddit channel AITA to ask if she's in the wrong over deciding her husband, the father of her kids, is not allowed in the delivery room.
"My husband and I planned on having 3 kids, but that was more difficult than we thought," a mom started off her post. "Our miracle daughter is 4, and we wanted to try and give her a little brother or sister."
She then hits with the big reveal -- that she's expecting triplets. "There's gonna be 4 of them, as I'm pregnant with triplets! My husband and I were ecstatic about this!" She continued, "Right now I'm 6 months along, so we thought we'd do a zoom meeting with our family to announce their gender (we also surprised them by telling them it's triplets!)"
With a daughter at home, the couple also found out that all three of their babies are girls also.
And while mom was thrilled, dad had a different reaction.
The mom then let it drop that dad was not welcome.
OP later had a conversation with her mom and revealed that her mom was the "only person" she wanted in the delivery room when their triplets are born. And the dad wasn't thrilled to hear it. "My husband was extremely hurt by this, and asked why. I told him that if he can't appreciate his daughters, he has no right to be there when they're born."
And dad then felt bad for what he had previously said, OP says. "He started apologizing, crying, telling me he was wrong, but they were his daughters too and he wanted to be there. I'm not changing my stance on this one, he will not be in the delivery room."
OP then asks if she's being unreasonable not letting the dad in the delivery room of his triplets.
"He thinks I'm being unreasonable because I'm not letting him see his daughters being born. I think it's my choice who's in that room, and I don't want him in there after he said he'd trade our girls for a son," she wrote. " AITA?"
People chimed in on the thread with several comments. Most sided with mom, saying what the dad said was not OK at all. Saying it's not "her fault" the babies were all girls and reminded everyone about how biology works.
The mom later came back to the thread with an update, saying the two eventually worked it out.
"He broke down crying, and I could tell it was real this time," she said. "He apologized and said it was not right of him to blame me for their gender."
She added, "I apologized for my threat to keep him out of the room, because that would only keep him farther from our daughters."
"We're both extremely excited and on board right now."
