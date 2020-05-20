Dad Makes 'How-To' Videos For People With No Fathers to Give Them 'Dadvice' for Every Day Tasks



YouTube/Dad, How Do I

When Rob Kenney was just a teen, his father walked out of his and his seven siblings lives, to say there was a void is an understatement.

After a nasty custody battle in which his father won, one day he up and decided that he didn't really want children anymore. His informed his eldest kids that he'd be giving them all up, and they'd be destined to figure out the foster system. While Rob did live with his freshly married 23-year-old brother, it was a painful experience to be abandoned.