Doctors Say It's Possible a Newborn Contracted COVID-19 in the Womb

In similar cases in which newborns tested positive for the coronavirus, it's been hard for doctors to pinpoint that the virus was transmitted while in utero. Things such as contact with the mother during vaginal birth, being held by the mother after birth, and breastfeeding are all possible ways the virus could have been spread and make it hard for doctors to make any definitive findings.

But in this case, there were several factors that made things clearer. For one, the mother had reduced immune system function, which would have left her body more vulnerable to the virus, WebMD stated. They also tested her placenta, which showed tissue inflammation "consistent with primary viral infection."

Using this information, plus the fact that the baby was born via a C-section, had not come into contact with the mother's vaginal tract, and all proper precautions were taken during the operation (meaning there was a low chance the newborn contracted the virus from someone else in the room), doctors "suspect the possibility of a transamniotic route of [coronavirus] infection via the placenta," the study noted.

Dr. Adi Davidov, associate chairman of gynecology at Staten Island University Hospital in New York City, told WebMD that in his opinion, this case "clearly shows that there is a small possibility that COVID can be transmitted in utero."