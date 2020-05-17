MIL 'Impersonated' a Nurse to Try and 'Crash' Into Delivery Room & She Was Caught

iStock
There are a lot more rules in place right now than many of us are used to having. Most of us can understand these guidelines and regulations are in place to keep people healthy. This is especially important for pregnant and laboring people and newborn babies. Because of this, most hospitals have switched up their delivery room policies – allowing for only one support person to help the laboring person. It’s not ideal, true, but it’s necessary to keep the baby, new parents, and staff safe. Sometimes it works for the better because it can be used as an excuse as to why not everyone is invited to watch the birth.
One laboring woman was OK with the rule because it meant her mother-in-law (MIL) would not be at the birth of her first baby. But things went sideways.
A woman (OP) took to the popular Reddit thread JUSTNOMIL to share the story of the birth of her first baby. Specifically, what her MIL tried to do so that she could be in the room even though she was not welcome, nor allowed due to hospital restrictions.
“When I was in labor [MIL] tried to crash the delivery room by wearing a mask and scrubs and pretending to be another nurse,” the person wrote. “Like the staff on the delivery ward wouldn’t notice a nurse they’ve never seen before just hanging out watching a birth?”
Thankfully, the hospital was paying attention, and her MIL was caught.
“Security caught her before she got to my room, cops were called, and she was arrested,” OP wrote. “We didn’t find out about this until the hospital administration called yesterday to discuss the breech of security due to her.”
She said that her husband found out his mom had tried to visit but didn’t know the extent she took.
“My husband knew his mom had tried to come visit despite us telling her not to, that our hospital wasn’t allowing visitors due to Covid but didn’t know about that,” the OP wrote. “His grandparents told him she was turned away at the front desk when she tried to come up, they begged him to keep it from me because they were afraid I’d flip my sh*t and keep her away from the baby since I already had so many rules in place.”
“Do you blame me for wanting to keep my LO from her?” the OP asks.
“She was trying to impersonate a medical professional in order to break our boundaries with the birth of our first child!” she continued. “Her stupid enabling parents bailed her out and we would have been none the wiser had the hospital not called.”
The frustrated mom asked the Reddit community for their perspective.
“Do you blame me for wanting to keep my LO from her?” the mom wanted to know. And people shared their advice in the comment section.
“Wow so she tried to sneak in to get her bullsh*t grandma first and begged SO not to tell you because she knew she would face consequences?” one person commented, adding, “I think a 2 years timeout sounds pretty reasonable.”
Another said, “Do you want to know why the GPIL [Grand-parents in law] didn’t want you to find out about what she did with the disguise, sneaking in, getting arrested? Because this would (rightfully) cause you alarm and make you (rightfully) keep the baby away from MIL!!” They added, “Because keeping MIL away is the appropriate response to that level of crazy.”
Another person came with this perspective, saying “Well, that's a mandatory 14 day quarantine. She breached both a hosital and was taken to a jail during a pandemic?” The continued to say,” Do not pass go, do not collect $200. Video visits only, which can be extended through first shots if she can't comply. MIL, your judgment is severly impaired.”
Another shared this statement: “Your MIL makes mine look normal.” Adding, “Stay safe from that crazy!”
There is so much in today’s environment that is scary and unknown – and lots of extra things we need to be aware of to protect our kids. The last thing new moms need is this type of pressure, too.
