Man & His Ex-Wife Charged with Murder of North Carolina Mom Missing Since 2019

Sluss was apprehended at his parent's home in Bluefield, Virginia, before being extradited and booked at Wake County Jail in North Carolina, according to ABC 11.

In addition to using Moynan's phone after she disappeared, investigators discovered that Brian Sluss had also been driving her car. At the time, he claimed it was merely to transport their children, because she had the only vehicle with car seats. He also claimed that he only used Moynan's phone to text her family because he didn't know how to break it to them that she'd disappeared.

As for why she disappeared? Sluss had a tale about that one, too. He told police that the 23-year-old mother had recently become addicted to drugs and had taken off around June 20. The last he heard from her was via text, he said -- when she told him she "couldn't do it anymore."