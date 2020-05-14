51 'Stranded' Babies Born Via Surrogate Wait in Crammed Hotel Room for Lockdown's End

Ukraine has been called a "fountain of promise" for couples wishing to become parents through surrogacy.

For many whose hopes have been dashed, either through infertility, failed IVF attempts, and/or adoption, the country has offered a new path to parenthood -- at an affordable price.

"Ukraine surrogacy has been a burgeoning market since the advent and placement of family favorable laws in the early 2000's," the Reader's Digest reported. "Creating jobs and pushing the envelope of innovation, the country has been able to approach the far-reaching crisis in novel and exciting ways. The industry itself brings much needed income into the country via tourism, but it’s the science that really turns heads."

Now, parents from all over the world travel there to make their baby dreams come true. And for surrogates, it's profitable, too. Reuters reported that a surrogate mother typically receives about $15,000 to $17,000 through BioTexCom.