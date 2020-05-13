Mom Hides Pregnancy From Anti-Vax MIL After Learning She Refuses To Ever Get a COVID-19 Vaccine

A lot of people on Reddit agreed this was a touchy subject -- and they didn't envy her for having to deal with it.

"Agree, with your whole reaction," one person wrote. "For your own good and now your baby, please be careful. It is selfish of the MIL to think that everyone has to be around her and be exposed."

Still, the commenters reminded her that she makes the rules when it comes to her child -- and she shouldn't feel uncomfortable about being honest with them.

"Just letting you know that I told all the grandparents that if they wanted to meet our children before they were 6 months old they needed their TDAP/DTAP," one person wrote. "I said it nicely as we're all on good terms. Everyone was good with it."

"She can choose not to get vaccinated," one person wrote, but "you can choose not to have unvaccinated people around your child. She will throw a fit. Your innocent, defenseless child is counting on you to make the right choice."