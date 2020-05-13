6-Year-Old Boy Found Tied Up in Grandma’s Shed on Mother’s Day Had Been Trapped for Weeks

But for children, who aren't exactly calling hotlines or may feel they have no one to turn to for help, the current situation is bleak.

“What we’re seeing is that the normal avenues that would provide some respite from what is going on inside the house -- schools, community contacts, and work -- those things don’t exist right now,” Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings recently told the Wall Street Journal.



For many on the front lines, this isn't just speculation. As early as late March, reports had surfaced of a rise in abuse cases in Texas, after children were being treated for injuries at a Fort Worth hospital. At the time, Dr. Jayme Coffman, medical director of the CARE team at Cook Children’s, told NBC News that six separate cases came in during the span of one week -- all related to physical abuse. Typically, the hospital sees a max of eight such cases a month.

“Thursday night, we had one child admitted with unfortunately, life-threatening injuries, which they succumbed to, as well as four other children in the emergency department at the same time who were treated and released,” Coffman said. “It was like, we have to reach out to the community.”



Of course, there's no way to know for sure whether the abuse was in some way sparked by Covid-19 or the quarantine, but according to Coffman, “it’s hard to think that it’s just coincidental."