Doctors Realize 6-Month-Old Was First US Child To Suffer ‘Intense’ Disease Triggered by COVID-19

According to her mother, Mahera, Zara had experienced intense rashes, swelling, red eyes, and a dangerously high fever.

When she was first admitted to the hospital, doctors believed she would recover in five days -- but that didn't seem to be happening.



"Her fever was still there, even though we were giving her Tylenol and the rashes were also getting very big and her hands and legs started kind of swelling," Mahera told ABC News.

When she tested positive for the coronavirus in mid-March, doctors were taken aback.

"There was an element of surprise and we had to put our heads together with a safe plan to send her home," Dr. Veena Jones, a pediatric hospitalist at Lucille Packard, told the San Francisco Chronicle. "We had not been expecting this."

It was, after all, in the early days of the coronavirus, when US doctors were still grappling with the scope of the condition. Few children had contracted the virus at the time, and none had reportedly tested positive while also battling an inflammatory condition.

"Once they gave us the medicine to treat it, everything was turning out very good," her mom told ABC News, adding "we feel like she's out of danger."



Now, some two months later, there certainly seems to be a strong connection between the inflammatory condition and the coronavirus.