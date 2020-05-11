Parents of 38 Kids Reveal What Quarantining Is Like in Such a Full House While 12 Have COVID-19

As for how the family got the virus, Jeane shared that her son Joseph was the first one to fall ill.

Joseph works at Sam's Club, and last month, he became one of the thousands who began showing signs of COVID-19 after being exposed to it during his shift. (According to United Food and Commercial Workers International Union, 30 grocery store employees had died of the virus as of mid-April, USA Today reported.)

Four days later, Jeane started feeling ill too -- experiencing everything from a fever and dizziness to gastrointestinal issues.

"By Easter Sunday, I wasn't feeling good and I told my family, 'You're going to have to take me to the ER,'" she told Inside Edition. "When I left, everybody was crying. It was a bad scene."

Soon after, her husband began experiencing mild symptoms, and several other children followed.