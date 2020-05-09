Husband Calls Wife ‘Dramatic’ for Being Upset He Didn’t Plan Anything for Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is special because we get to spend the day doing whatever it is that we want. If we prefer to be alone, take a quiet bath, or sleep in—we should get that. If we want to spend the day with our family and celebrate with breakfast in bed or gardening outside—we should get to do that. One thing for sure is, if we have a partner and young kids, we’re relying on our partner to help orchestrate the celebration. It’s our day after all, right?
One mom took to Reddit to ask if she was asking too much of her husband to do something for Mother’s Day.
A woman posted in the popular Reddit channel AITA to get some advice. She shares that she’s been married for five years and has two children with her husband – a 9-year-old girl and a 2-year-old boy. Her kids are still pretty young, so they can’t take too much initiative to plan anything. And with school out for most kids, teachers can’t get craft-time going for a little homemade something for mom.
A token of appreciation isn’t too much to ask for, at least that’s what this mom believes.
Mom responded to the question her husband asked, and hurt feelings started.
“I responded responded: well now that I know you didn’t mean to do anything then just don’t do anything, just never mind.’ Now I feel hurt and he is saying I’m an a**h*le for being so dramatic and making a big deal about it.”
She wants to know if she’s in the wrong, and says that she wasn’t asking for a lot.
“I felt really bad,” the mom says. “All the other years he would make breakfast or something, and I wasn’t expecting anything huge anyways,” mom clarified. “I thought just idk a card from my kids maybe? I feel like I give so much as a mother I wouldn’t mind a day with a nice gesture,” she adds.
“Just to make clear I’m not the kind of mom asking for present purses and what not, for me a lunch with my loved ones or something meaningful is fine.”
People chimed in—trying to give the husband the benefit of the doubt.
“Meh, that’s a bit disappointing,” one person wrote. “Your not wrong in being disappointed. Maybe he thought it was a bit different this year because of the lockdown? I hope you get a nice day.”
Another said, “It’s true things are different because of lockdown, but amazon gift wraps. My mother has had her gift for almost a week, and she is getting flowers delivered to her tomorrow, all contactless. Poor OPs husband is just being lazy about it, absolutely she is NTA.”
Another wrote, “If he’s set a precedent by always doing something, it’s not dramatic to be hurt and upset when he doesn’t.” Adding, “What is different about this year? Seems Strange he would suddenly just need to question doing it. Is it cause of lockdown? Or he thought he was being funny?”
Another comment read, “wow. What he did was callous.”
The mom was asked if she does anything for Father’s Day—and she replied with a big ‘yes.’
“Yes I always cook something he loves and do some cards or a video or something special from the kids, because a) I love him and b) I think he is a great dad and want my kids to be thankful and appreciative with him,” the mom said, answering what she does for Father’s Day.
One commenter came through with some solid advice. “It’s not about whether or not he cares, it’s the fact that YOU care,” the comment read. “Good spouses care about the stuff that is important to their spouse even if it’s something they don’t personally care about.”
Hopefully, she ends up getting something for Mother’s Day, and we hope you all have a lovely day, too!
