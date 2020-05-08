Husband Picks Fight With Wife Because She Wanted to 'Check Her Period at the Dinner Table'

There are so many times in a marriage where tension is in the air and there is a conflict that needs to be resolved. Having patience for each other goes a long way and respecting boundaries and talking about what those boundaries are certainly helps. And sometimes, conflict needs an outside perspective to find out who needs to bend and compromise.
One husband took to Reddit to look for advice on if he was in the wrong when he got upset with his wife.
He then shares that because of this, the two ended up in an argument.
“We ended up getting in a big fight about it,” he said. “She claims I am making her feel disgusting and having a period in a natural part of being a woman. I should not make her feel bad about it.”
He clarifies that he has been married to her for quite some time and it’s not a new relationship. The two have kids together, but he didn’t see his reaction as judging her for being a woman, or for her period.
“My opinion is that is not what I was doing,” he wrote. “I never censor her and I don't think I have ever asked her not to talk about her period before. It's just in that moment it felt inappropriate and over the top.”
He asks the community, “AITA for asking my wife not to check her period at the dinner table?”
The comment section blew up pretty quickly with opinions on how this whole situation was handled. “NTA. Sticking your hands down your pants at the dinner table for any reason is disgusting,” one comment read. Another said, “Yeah, I'm going to fart and stick a finger in my a** to see if I sh*t myself, after all this is a natural part of being a human.” The comment continues, “Going to ask my wife it that would be acceptable, give me a couple of minutes.”
“Yeah, I'm very open about periods and period positivity and etc. But that's just inconsiderete and gross,” another person said.
Other people chimed in and questioned the OP’s wife… like why at the dinner table?
“NTA. As a woman with a period, I find what she did gross af,” another comment read. They then suggest, “Go to the bathroom and do that, the dinner table is NOT the place.” Another wrote, “i’m a woman and the idea of sticking my hands down my pants to look for blood is so beyond disgusting to me. wtf even is that?!”
“I too am baffled by her technique,” another comment read. “I would think the more adjusted approach would be to excuse herself to the bathroom and do what she needs to do in there.”
People took to the comments to share that sometimes they check, too. But location matters.
“I have really bad cramps and sometimes getting up to go to the bathroom - especially if I don’t have to go - is a bit too difficult,” a person wrote. “I’ll just run my hands very lightly over my underwear (eta: not in my underwear to be clear, I don’t actually touch my genitals) just to know if I’ve leaked so I can deal with it ASAP before my pants are ruined. Considering laying down is prime leaking position it satisfies my paranoia without going to the bathroom every 10 minutes.”
And then they hit back with, “But I only do this when I’m alone. In front of other people and at a dinner table is inappropriate.”
Another said, “Yes I've done that too! But again, only when I'm alone and not at the table with other people.”
“i’ve also lightly run my hand over my underwear while in private,” another person confessed. “I don’t know how anyone is comfortable sticking their fingers into period blood like that while still sitting at the dinner table though. even alone!! like, girl. best case scenario, you still have to get up and wash your hands.”
The OP edited his post later with some additional details.
“This is almost going too well,” he wrote. “I was thinking I might use this post to win the argument but now I'm not sure how she would react to having 50 strangers on the internet unanimously decide that what she did was disgusting.”
Probably not a good idea, OP.
