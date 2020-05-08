Husband Picks Fight With Wife Because She Wanted to 'Check Her Period at the Dinner Table'

He then shares that because of this, the two ended up in an argument.

“We ended up getting in a big fight about it,” he said. “She claims I am making her feel disgusting and having a period in a natural part of being a woman. I should not make her feel bad about it.”

He clarifies that he has been married to her for quite some time and it’s not a new relationship. The two have kids together, but he didn’t see his reaction as judging her for being a woman, or for her period.

“My opinion is that is not what I was doing,” he wrote. “I never censor her and I don't think I have ever asked her not to talk about her period before. It's just in that moment it felt inappropriate and over the top.”