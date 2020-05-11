MIL Sends New Mom a Card With a Photo of Her Pre-Baby Body, Telling Her To Lose Weight ASAP

iStock
A post-baby body can take a little adjusting to as it heals from birthing a human life, and the last thing new moms need is constant pressure to "bounce back." Between the internal and external pressure, the only thing that could make it worse is having this judgement come from loved ones but sometimes, family members don't seem to get that. Take a mother-in-law described by one Redditor who told the new mom to do whatever it takes to lose her baby weight.
Although it all went down 10 years ago, the woman explains that her wounds are still fresh.
Plus, the original poster (OP) was feeling a little weird about her postpartum body.
She was carrying 20 extra pounds than before she got pregnant and was "not feeling very good about it."
What she needed was some love, understanding, and support.
What she got was a card of herself in her wedding dress -- from five years before she was pregnant.
The sender was her MIL, who thought it was wise to give the extremely stressed OP some unsolicited advice.
"The text of her message suggested that I put the picture of myself up on the fridge to 'inspire' myself to lose weight," she recalled in the post. “'Look at those arms, look at that little waist! I think you’d feel a lot happier about everything if you lost the baby weight,' the card said."
The OP did not take her letter kindly.
TBH, she thought the whole thing was really rude.
"It was full of annoying, insulting and frankly unreasonable suggestions about how I might do it, but mostly I’ll never forget the last line of the card," she wrote. "It said 'if all else fails, just remember: nothing tastes as good as skinny feels!'”
"So basically, don’t eat so that you can be skinny again -- seven weeks after the baby is born," the mom explained in her post. "I’ve never really forgiven her for it."
The comment section was up-in-arms over the OP's mother-in-law.
"What a stupid thing to say. Especially when you were breastfeeding!" one person wrote. "Like yeah, a starving baby and starving mama is such a good idea, because you want me to be skinny MIL!"
"To insult your body after it's achieved THE most amazing thing in the world is so shallow, petty and malicious," a second commenter wrote. "To go so far as to send a card with points is infuriating. No wonder it's still on your mind all these years later."
"I see stories like this all the time about MILs (sometimes mothers) saying that a woman needs to lose their post pregnancy weight! I hate it," someone else wrote in. "Like is it because these women are so insecure that they need to pick on someone else who happens to be more vulnerable because they just had a baby?
But we think that person's final thought said it best: "It’s messed up."
It really is. Hopefully the OP told her MIL exactly where she could send that card of hers. And then promptly ignored her advice.
