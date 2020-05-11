MIL Sends New Mom a Card With a Photo of Her Pre-Baby Body, Telling Her To Lose Weight ASAP

"What a stupid thing to say. Especially when you were breastfeeding!" one person wrote. "Like yeah, a starving baby and starving mama is such a good idea, because you want me to be skinny MIL!"

"To insult your body after it's achieved THE most amazing thing in the world is so shallow, petty and malicious," a second commenter wrote. "To go so far as to send a card with points is infuriating. No wonder it's still on your mind all these years later."



"I see stories like this all the time about MILs (sometimes mothers) saying that a woman needs to lose their post pregnancy weight! I hate it," someone else wrote in. "Like is it because these women are so insecure that they need to pick on someone else who happens to be more vulnerable because they just had a baby?

But we think that person's final thought said it best: "It’s messed up."

It really is. Hopefully the OP told her MIL exactly where she could send that card of hers. And then promptly ignored her advice.