Dad Is Irate Mom ‘Sabotaged’ His Zoom Meeting by Handing Him Crying Baby & Leaving for Hours

When his wife got back from her four-hour break, the OP blew up at her.

"I yelled at her that she can’t just disappear for four hours without her phone and that she interrupted something I told her not to beforehand," he recalled.



She shot back that she "needed a break," but the OP wasn't feeling her answer. Then, his wife got angry and told that OP that he needs to be "understanding and that she’s doing more work than me."

But he finds that to be laughable.

"She absolutely isn’t doing more work than me, she doesn’t even have a [expletive] job," he wrote. "She said she was going to stay at her mom's, again leaving me alone with my son during work tomorrow."

So, is he wrong?